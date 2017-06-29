DeKalb man shoots would-be home invader through front door

Shooting location at the KRC Vista Apartments (Photo: WXIA)

SCOTTDALE, Ga. -- Police said a man in the Scottdale community prevented a home invasion by shooting the would-be invader through the front door early Monday.

It happened at the KRC Vista Apartments in the 3300 block of Valley Brook Place shortly after midnight on Monday.

When DeKalb officers arrived, they found a man on his back, holding a pistol. His shirt was over his face. A closer look revealed that the man had a gunshot wound to the head. He was confirmed dead by emergency medical technicians who later arrived on the scene.

According to a police report, the responding officer spoke with the residents of the apartment, Malik and Taffany Hyatt. They told the officer that they'd heard someone knocking on their door. They then saw an unknown man and walking back and forth. Malik asked Taffany to leave the room as he grabbed a shotgun.

He told the officer he saw the person outside with his hands near his side pocket and starting to kick on their front door. Hyatt told the officer he fired two shots through the front door, hitting the man outside in the head.

Police said their investigation discovered that the deceased, later identified as 22-year-old Eric Ransom, was armed with a gun. They said Hyatt would not be charged in the incident.

