DeKalb child molestation suspect arrested in Florida

DECATUR, Ga. -- A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child for months inside a Decatur home has been arrested in Florida, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Irwin Keith Littles allegedly raped a then 9-year-old child between January 2014 to May 2014.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect to Kenneth City, Fla., not far from his hometown in St. Petersburg, where he was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with several felony charges, including Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery and Rape.

Littles is being held for extradition to Georgia, where he will be taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

