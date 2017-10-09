Clarkston woman jailed in shooting death of daughter's boyfriend

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- A DeKalb County woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her daughter's boyfriend to death.

According to police, 57-year-old Paw Law argued with the victim and ultimately shot him in the stomach on Saturday at an apartment on East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Warrants were issued on Sunday and the Clarkston, Georgia woman was taken placed under arrest.

Authorities have not yet released many details surrounding the shooting and how the argument escalated to a deadly shooting. 11Alive is working to gather more details. Check back for updates.

