Dentist sentenced for $1M in medical fraud

ATLANTA – Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin was sentenced to one year and six months in federal prison for filing fake claims with the Georgia Medicaid, totaling $1 million.

“Solarin cheated the Medicaid program by submitting fraudulent claims, even billing the government for procedures she allegedly performed at the same time she was out of the country,” U.S. Attorney John Horn said. “The wealth she amassed through her scheme will now be forfeited and paid back to the government.”

Investigated by Special Agents of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, and Investigators from the Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Georgia Department of Community Health, they uncovered that from 2009 through 2013, Solarin caused false claims to be submitted to the Georgia Medicaid Program and the Peach State Health Plan of Georgia Medicaid.

As a result of Solarin’s fraudulent claims, Care Dental received $996,862 in Medicaid funds. According to the U.S. Attorney, Solarin, who owned Care Dental in Doraville and Duluth, Ga., used most of the money to purchase real estate in the Atlanta area.

She was convicted of this charge on Nov. 9, 2016, after pleading guilty, and was ordered to pay $996,862 in restitution and forfeit her interest in over a dozen real estate properties.

“Rooting out health care fraud is central to the well-being of both our citizens and the overall economy. Schemes that steal money from the Medicare program harm taxpayers and raise healthcare costs,” Veronica Hyman-Pillot, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, said.

“The sentencing of Dr. Solarin is a prime example of the Department of Justice’s focus on protecting the assets of the Medicare program and the health of Americans who participate in it.”

