Deputies assist in Dollar Store armed robbery

Thomas Christopher Robinson Jr., and Marques Terrell Johnson

OAKWOOD, Ga. – Police were able to stop an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar Store Tuesday morning with the help of nearby deputies.

At approximately 9 a.m., Hall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the Oakwood Police at the store located at 3572 Atlanta Hwy.

According to police, as officers arrived close to the scene, two suspects, Thomas Christopher Robinson Jr., and Marques Terrell Johnson, fled on foot.

A perimeter was created and one suspect was apprehended by a nearby deputy. The second suspect was apprehended just after by another deputy after he fled into a nearby business.

This case is under investigation by the Oakwood Police Department.

