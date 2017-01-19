Deputies spare life of gun-toting man screaming for them to kill him

(Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A local sheriff's office is praising the restraint shown by one of their deputies after he was confronted by an armed man.

The sheriff's office posted raw dashcam video from an encounter on Jan. 16 in the Magnolia Ridge area. That's where they responded to a domestic call. But video shows that the situation quickly escalated from there.

The recording shows a man standing near a white SUV as officers approach and speak with him. Suddenly he backed away from the rear driver's side door with a rifle in hand.

The officer, identified as Mark Hess, immediately pulled his firearm and shouted for the man to put down the rifle. Throughout the ordeal, he continued to demand that the suspect put his weapon down - all as the man continued to respond with "Shoot me."

"Put it down, brother," Hess responded. "Ain't nobody want to kill you."

Immediately after those words were spoke, the man dropped his rifle and Hess rushed in to subdue him before he could pick it up again.

"Lt. Hess acted with more restraint and compassion than most of us could have shown," the department posted to their Facebook page.

The man, who authorities have not yet identified, said that the suspect was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and 3 counts of felony obstruction. He has since made $15,000 bond.

