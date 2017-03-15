WXIA
Detective: Father admitted to ‘whooping' toddler before he died

Disturbing testimony during a probable cause hearing included a Detective saying a father charged described how he punched his 21-month-old son because he was "acting inappropriately".

Catherine Park, WXIA 3:54 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

MARIETTA, GA - A Cobb Co. father who is facing murder charges for the death of his 21-month-old son had a probable cause and bond hearing Wednesday, March 15.

According to Marietta detective Mark Erion, Shomari Holmes admitted to "whooping" both his 3-year-old daughter and 21-month-old son with a belt. Investigators also say he admitted to punching his son several times in the face and head.

His on died from blunt force trauma, according to a report the Marietta PD received from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Detective  Erion was the first and only witness during Holmes' hearing. 

According to Detective Erion, Holmes found both his son and daughter in the same bed and said that this was the reason for his disciplinary actions. Holmes said he believed his children were engaging in "inappropriate" behavior.

During the hearing, Detective Erion also revealed that Holmes had been arrested for previous incidents of domestic violence. 

The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to move forward with the case against Holmes. He practiced his right to have a bond hearing at a later time. 

