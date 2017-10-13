WXIA
Disagreement leads to deadly shooting outside Atlanta strip club

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 3:42 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting outside an Atlanta strip club.

Atlanta officers responded to Peaches of Atlanta overnight into Saturday where they found a man dead.  Authorities believe the shooting followed an argument between the victim and the shooter in a car.

However, it ended with the victim being shot in the head. A security guard ultimately detained the shooter and police have that person into custody.

This story is still developing. Check back for details as they become available.

