Disagreement leads to deadly shooting outside Atlanta strip club

ATLANTA -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting outside an Atlanta strip club.

Atlanta officers responded to Peaches of Atlanta overnight into Saturday where they found a man dead. Authorities believe the shooting followed an argument between the victim and the shooter in a car.

However, it ended with the victim being shot in the head. A security guard ultimately detained the shooter and police have that person into custody.

This story is still developing. Check back for details as they become available.

