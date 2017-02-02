Driver gets 30 years for crash that killed 1, injured 2 boys, while high on heroin

Ryan Lisabeth

ATLANTA – Ryan Lisabeth pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years for the death of one and injury to two other boys, while driving high on heroin last spring.



Tissues were passed among family members in the Fulton County courtroom, while they listened carefully to the details of the accident that killed Isiah Ward and injured Roland Ward and Timothy Hood in April.

One of the victim’s mothers told the court that she was happy Lisabeth took the guilty plea.

“I’m thankful that this day has come and we're able to bring some closure. I’m asking that justice be served for all three kids,” Teresa Lawrence, Hood’s mom, said.

“This whole ordeal has been extremely hard on our families,” LaFreddie Smith, Isiah’s uncle, said.

The doting uncle told the judge, the 9-year-old boy was robbed of his dreams and ambitions.

Isiah, Roland and 12-year-old Hood were standing and talking on a sidewalk on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Police said Lisabeth bought heroin after leaving the rehab center, injected it minutes before driving to the northwest Atlanta neighborhood just before 7 p.m. They said he overdosed and lost control of the vehicle, unconscious and unable to brake.

The three friends were on their way to buy a bag of chips at the store on a spring Friday night, when Lisabeth jumped the curb while speeding and under the influence of heroin, striking the three children, police said. They suffered from suffered severe injuries, including skull fractures, a broken leg and a broken pelvis.

It was April 15, 2016.

Days later, Roland was doing better, Hood was on life support and 9-year-old Isiah was dead when he was taken off of life support that Sunday.

Neighbor Danny McCauley frequently walks by a memorial erected and maintained by neighbors for the kids and Isaiah. He said it's hard on him every time he passes it.

“It still sort of tears me up because I knew the kid. I knew the kid well,” he told 11Alive. “It's a different thing when a child is in the street playing, but when you're on the sidewalk and run over somebody's child,” he asked.

“Shouldn't be no mercy shown toward him for that.”

Lisabeth was charged with 14 counts, including first-degree vehicle homicide, DUI, possession of heroin, reckless driving and six counts of serious injury by vehicle.

After a series of DUIs and drug charges came to light during his first appearance, Judge Jeffery Frazier called him "a significant risk to the community."

Lisabeth, now 29, had been previously charged with heroin possession four times in the past four years.

Since 2011, he has been convicted of DUIs: two in 2007 and another in 2010. He also has a 2010 felony possession of heroin on his record.

In Cherokee County, he's a defendant in a case concerning 12 counts of forgery and burglary. He also has a current case for DUI and another for possession of heroin in Fulton County.

“I want that guy to suffer. Hands down,” Smith told 11Alive in April. “Those were three innocent kids.”

According to his attorney, Lisabeth has been living in a court-appointed rehabilitation facility.

Lisabeth’s mother pleaded with the judge for leniency for her son, who’s in a blue Fulton County Jail outfit, handcuffed and shackled.

A single tear falls down his unshaven cheek as she speaks at the podium. She asks for her son to be placed in a low-security so that he can pursue his education goals.

He has been struggling with his addiction since he was 16 and has been in and out of rehab, she said. In fact, he was fresh out of a 7-day detox when he drove up on a sidewalk hitting three kids.

But she mourns, she said to the judge, for the tragedy.

She catches her breath, sobbing.

“I mourn for the loss of Isiah and I’ve prayed for the recovery of both Timothy and Roland. Not just for their physical recovery, but their emotional recovery. I pray for their families.”

“I also pray for my son. From my heart, I know he did not mean to do this,” she said.

The Hon. Henry Newkirk addressed the defendant. It’s not his first case like this, he said.

“It seems like yesterday, I was sentencing a young man to 45 years, and he took three lives—nice guy, a couple of prior DUIs.”

“The consequences in our errors in judgement have devastating effects. And this is such a case,” Newkirk said.

He followed up with sentencing him to 15 years for count 1 and 15 years for count 5, to be served consecutively. Counts 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 were vacated. On count 9, he sentenced him to 15 years to serve concurrent to count 5. On count 10, he sentenced him to three years to run concurrent with count 5; counts 11, 12, 13, 14 will merge into count 1.

For counts that are concurrent sentences, Lisabeth will serve at the same time as all other counts. For each sentence that will run consecutively, he will have to finish one sentence before beginning the next for the next offense.



“Good luck to you and I hope you’re able to do some good for people down the road,” the judge said to Lisabeth.

