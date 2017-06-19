Drug trafficking ring leader on the run, 3 cohorts arrested in bust

Tonya Loudermilk of Duluth, Ga.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- Three alleged meth traffickers were arrested this weekend, but police are searching for one more woman, the ring leader, accused of drug trafficking.

An investigation into meth trafficking across north Georgia led a local drug task force to three arrests, and a large stockpile in Duluth, Ga.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, to arrest 36-year-old Jennifer Bone of Demorest, Ga., and 34-year-old Ronald Jones of Cornelia, Ga.

Police said they arrested Bone and Jones at a local Circle K store and found 56 grams of meth inside their car. Bone was allegedly selling the drugs for another person, 40-year-old Tonya Loudermilk of Duluth, Ga. Police are still searching for her.

Clues led investigators to Gwinnett County, where the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on her home at Island Apartments on Satellite Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they did not find Loudermilk, but they did meet 40-year-old Derek Lynn Cagley, of Newnan, Ga., who was attempting to flush 2 kilograms of meth down the toilet.

He was arrested on site and taken to the Gwinnett jail.

Police recovered $20,000 from the residence.

All three were charged with trafficking meth.

Bone and Jones are in jail in Habersham County.

The search for Loudermilk is still underway. Once arrested, she will be facing charges of trafficking in both Habersham and Gwinnett counties.

