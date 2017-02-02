Dunwoody assistant city attorney resigns after anti-Muslim post

Lenny Felgin, City of Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. – After an anti-Muslim Facebook post surfaced, Dunwoody announced that their assistant city attorney has resigned from his position with his legal firm as well as his position with the city.

“The City of Dunwoody was informed by the law firm providing legal advice and services for the city, that assistant city attorney Lenny Felgin has resigned from his position at the firm and subsequently from his position City of Dunwoody,” Bob Mullen, the city’s communications director, said in an email to 11Alive.

This announcement comes just days after a Facebook comment under Felgin’s name, was posted in response to another user’s thread. It said: “F***ing Muslim assholes.”

Earlier this week, Dunwoody resident Furhawn Shah tweeted, “What a heartbreaking moment for my fellow Dunwoody Muslims and community.”

“This is the type of divisiveness we need to avoid. We are all one people, united under one flag, for the common purpose to freedom and justice for all. Take a stand,” Shah tweeted, including a screenshot of Felgin’s Facebook comment, which, the firm he worked for initially denied that he posted.

The City of Dunwoody responded via Facebook:

“The City of Dunwoody today was informed of social media posts which included content allegedly generated by an individual employed by one of the city’s contracted service providers.

“The city has contacted senior representatives of the contracted service provider who stated the allegation is unfounded and the employee was not responsible for the post’s content. The city is continuing to examine the matter.”

Following that response, Felgin resigned.

“The city and the firm will work together to fill the role of assistant city attorney,” Mullen said.

