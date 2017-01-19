No bond for commissioner's son with DUIs

CLEVELAND, Ga. – Bursts of sobbing echoed throughout the White County courtroom Thursday morning as family members gripped tightly to photos and memories of 3-year-old Easton Cain and waited to see what the judge had in store for the man who was accused of a DUI and vehicular homicide.

Emotions remained raw, as nearly a dozen family members were heard crying in courtroom gallery, as James Holcomb walked into the courtroom in front of them, shackled, handcuffed and wearing a khaki jumpsuit--his head hung down.

Baby photos, all the way up to 3 years old, the toddler's family held his smile in front of them for the judge to see.

Easton’s uncle, Emory Cain, who’s a father of two himself, said the family came to court to show their support and to give Easton a voice. They wanted the court to see Easton.

“We just wanted to show our faces and to show Easton's face. We all brought pictures,” Emory said about why the family showed up to court.

“It's not just anybody, it's not just another little kid. He was a person, he had a personality, he was full of life,” he said, no longer able to contain his tears.

“He took a life. I don't think there's anything worse he can do than take a life. And maybe he's at least a little bit remorseful about it,” Emory said about Holcomb. “I know we're taught to forgive, but it's really hard at a time like this."

James Holcomb, 36, has been charged with a D.U.I, reckless driving, no insurance and first-degree vehicular homicide, after he drove into a parked car, trapping 3-year-old Easton Cain.

Holcomb, of Cleveland, Ga., was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, driving with an expired license and operating a vehicle without insurance, after he drove into a parked car, trapping, and ultimately, killing Easton.

"I feel like he is a danger to this community. I believe if he is released, he will commit another felony," Cleveland Police Chief John Foster said crying on the stand about Holcomb. Cleveland City Manager Michael Melton confirmed the suspect is White County Commissioner Lyn Holcomb's 36-year-old son.

As the testimony continued, Tears stream down James' rough, unshaved cheeks.

"He will serve this community better sitting in jail. I oppose a bond. Based on his previous actions, he is a danger," White County Sheriff Neal Walden testified, referring to the three previous DUI charges and one possession of marijuana charge, beginning in 2001, when James, a construction worker, was 20 years old.

White County arrest reports for James Holcomb:

DUI under 21 | Arrested at Circle K on Oct. 25, 2001 | Age: 20

DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20

Possession of marijuana | Arrested at 129/Jersey Drive on Jan. 19, 2003 | Age: 22

Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22

Contempt of court | Arrested at Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office on April 9, 2016 | Age: 22

Time to serve- 8 hours | Arrested at the White County Sheriff's Office on May 23, 2003 | Age: 22

Probation violation | Arrested at the probation office on May 27, 2004 | Age: 23

DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested at Bean Creek on Jan. 21, 2008 | Age: 27

Reckless driving, first-degree vehicular homicide, D.U.I., operating a vehicle without insurance, driving on an expired license | Arrested at Ingles parking lot on Jan. 17, 2017 | Age: 36

When the judge denied his bond, the courtroom erupted with fresh emotion, including from the police chief and sheriff.

The day that changed everything: 'It was very chaotic.'

James was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche and struck the rear of a parked and unoccupied Ford Explorer on Tuesday, according to witnesses Amber and Bryan Gruzenski.

Easton, who was with his mom in the Ingles parking lot, was standing at the rear of the Ford Explorer and was struck and pinned between the two vehicles.

“It was very chaotic. People were screaming, ‘Move the car!’ And the men were doing the best they could,” Bryan recalled.

He tried to help free the toddler.

“I reached through the passenger side, flipped the car off. We were able to get it in neutral and get the guy out and they rolled the car back,” he said. “We were doing everything we could to get the car off. And the guy was just slumped there, he was like a sack of potatoes.”

In fact, he said, when James fell out of his car, he had his legs crossed and his head down. The driver didn’t utter a word.

“It was just chaotic, oh my God, it was chaotic,” Bryan, who was visiting from Florida, said.

Easton's mother was frantic, he said.

But the passersbys’ efforts weren’t enough.

Easton died in parking lot just before 1 p.m., on Jan. 17.

GSP arrived on the scene and conducted a sobriety test on Holcomb, the Gruzenskis said.

He failed.

Police handcuffed him and took him into custody.

“It was more heartbreaking, because it was a senseless act. It could have been prevented,” Brian said.

With tears racing down her face, Amber relived the horrific scene Wednesday afternoon, standing in the parking spot where it happened just one day prior.

“It was just chaotic. And I couldn't sleep last night because I just kept replaying it over and over. And just praying,” Amber said. “Just praying, praying, praying. We just both burst in to tears. I just feel so bad for the parents. I can't imagine what they're going through right now. It's so hard.”

Remembering Easton

Emory said that Easton lived a happy life.

“He was a really happy little boy.”

Everyone, he said, should live a little bit more like he did.

“He was always laughing, always smiling, always excited about something. So if people could do that a little more, that would mean a lot to our family,” he said.

He reminisces about this Christmas with Easton, whom, he said, watch his grandma wrapping Christmas gifts. As she taped each piece of paper and topped each with a festive bow, the ornery toddler, went to each person the gifts were for and told them what they were getting.

“He looked up and said, ‘I think maybe you got fuzzy socks!’ And it was fuzzy socks!” Emory laughed.

James' next court appearance is slated for early February.

Easton's funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m., at Shoal Creek Baptist Church.

