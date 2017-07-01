Fairburn police investigating Saturday morning armed robbery

FAIRBURN, Ga -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.

The robbery happened around 5 am Saturday morning at the BP station on Senoia Road.

Police said two men got out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger, while one suspect remained at the wheel. The suspects then entered the store, and one of the men pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

The suspects also stole some cigarettes and cigars, and then left on Highway 74 toward I-85.

Fairburn Detective Charles Israel also said the suspects match the description of another armed robbery that happened about 30 minutes later in College Park.

Israel estimates the suspects to be between ages 15 and 20.

Police have released a series of surveillance photos.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

