Family celebrates birthday for missing man

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. – Quinton “Jimmy” Walls would have turned 52 on Valentine’s Day, but his family doesn’t know if he did or not. He’s been missing for nearly two years.

Investigators said that Walls, who has been missing since June 6, 2015, may have met with foul play.

Dawson County Sheriff's investigators, along with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, are seeking any information regarding the disappearance of a then-50-year-old Walls.

Dawson Sheriff Jeff Johnson has said that he is “determined to find answers for the family” and believes somebody has those answers.



If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00 and all callers remain anonymous.



