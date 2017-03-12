Family in mourning, shock over shooting death of Gwinnett teen

(Photo: WXIA)

LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- A family in mourning: Police are working, Sunday night, to find out who shot and killed a young man just one day before on the street where he lived near Loganville. He was a young man known for his good spirit - as one neighbor said, he was just a good kid.

Family and friends gathering at the home of the young man and his mother. In the Shady Grove subdivision, his loved ones were at a loss to explain: Why him?

The victim, 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison, was known by the community as “Corey” and was with a group of other teens at the end of his street when a bullet took his life.

Signs say the area is under video surveillance but there’s no indication, yet, whether police have video of what happened.

It was around 5 p.m. that the situation unfolded. The teens were arguing – fighting - according to police. Then someone shot and killed Madison.

Neighbor and family friend Daniel Gaddy said Madison just got a job and was starting college.

“He was a good kid. Good kid. Just a good kid,” he said. “He was in good spirits. Normally, he is, you know - him and I got this thing. Whenever we see each other we shake each other’s hands and say, ‘how ya doin’.”

Throughout the night and all Sunday, Gwinnett County police worked to find witnesses, get statements and figure out who killed Madison.

“I hope they catch the guys and I hope the guys, everyone, I hope everyone knows and learns from this,” Gaddy said. “You can fight and walk away from it. You can’t pull a gun and walk away from it.”

Sunday night, police were not commenting on the investigation beyond what they were saying initially. They haven’t released any information on suspects or motive.

