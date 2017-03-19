Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust
-
One dead after shooting in Barrow County
-
16-year-old girl died of starvation
-
Missing Clayton County girls found safe
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix
-
Mom beats stage 4 cancer
-
Paris man shot at airport (NBC)
-
Parents blame bullying after 11-year-old commits suicide
More Stories
-
Camera catches suspect pouring chemical on child's playsetMar 19, 2017, 6:37 p.m.
-
Crews respond to serious accident near Shaw plant in BartowMar 19, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
Mother of allegedly molested girl fled abusive relationshipMar 19, 2017, 3:43 p.m.