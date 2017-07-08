Fast action by deputies saves young man from overdose

(Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Quick thinking by Forsyth County deputies may have saved a young man from a tragic end on Friday.

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies originally responded to a call of suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Publix grocery store at Hammond's Crossing. But when they arrived, they were told that the suspicious vehicle had left and pulled into a nearby Valero gas station.

But when deputies arrived at the car, they realized something far more serious was underway. Deputies quickly discovered that a 25-year-old male passenger had just overdosed on suspected heroin.

Acting quickly, deputies provided two doses of Naloxone - a drug used to reverse or stop an overdose - to the victim. The drug successfully revived the man long enough for emergency medical services and Forsyth County Fire Department first responders to arrive and provide further aid.

Deputies said the overdose victim was conscious and alert when taken to Northside Hospital-Forsyth.

