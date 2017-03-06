Father of infant who died after abuse due in court Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ga. – The father of a 1-year-old boy who allegedly died from repeated abuse is due in court on Tuesday.

Shomari Holmes is facing murder charges in the death of Shomari Holmes, Jr. The toddler was taken off life support last month after police arrested Holmes and the child’s mother, Chantelle Driver.

Police found the toddler unresponsive after being called to his parents’ residence. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital and later to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition.

Both Holmes and Driver have already made one court appearance. Driver was given an $80,000 bond and charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Holmes was denied bond and is facing felony murder charges, in addition to simple battery and second-degree child cruelty.

