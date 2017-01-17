Fayetteville man sentenced for arranging to have sex with a minor

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for arranging to have sex with a minor.

John Katz, 32, communicated with the girl over the Internet and drove more than 30 miles to meet her, according to Atlanta U.S. Attorney John Horn. He was arrested when he showed up at a pre-arranged site.

In February 2014, Katz posted an ad on Craigslist entitled “Daddy looking for teenage slut.” In the ad, Katz said he wanted to find a young girl to act out his sexual fantasies.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent posed as a 15-year-old girl and responded to his ad. She wrote that she was “too young” for him but just wanted “to say hey!” Katz continued communicating with the girl and Horn said he was graphic in his descriptions of the sex acts that he wanted to have with her.

At the same time, Katz was communicating over the Internet with a 14-year-old girl, who was also an undercover GBI agent.

On February 28, Katz drove from his home to Lithonia to meet the 15-year-old girl, where he was arrested.

After his arrest, Katz admitted that several years earlier he had had sex with a 15-year-old girl when he lived in Ohio and that he knew her age at the time they met.

