FBI arrests man for threatening Rep. John Lewis and his staff

ATLANTA - Federal authorities arrested an Atlanta man after they say he made threats to U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his staff.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police arrested him at his west Atlanta home Thursday morning. Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, is facing charged related to making threats against a United States Official.

According to the FBI, Rosser is accused of making repeated calls to the Congressman Lewis' Atlanta office starting in January 2016, "demanding that Congressman Lewis and his staff seek financial reparations on his and his family’s behalf," according to authorities.

Rosser is accused of calling Lewis' office 46 times between Feb. 22 and 23 of this year. On Feb. 23, he allegedly called the officer and told a staffer, "I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”

He will make his initial appearance on March 2 at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.

