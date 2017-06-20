DULUTH, GA. - The FBI and Duluth Police Department are joining forces to find an armed robber who is stealing iPhone 7Plus phones from businesses.

On Sunday, June 11, the Duluth Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store at 2550 Pleasant Hill Road.

Witnesses told police that a male entered the store while toting a handgun and ordered the store manager to put merchandise into his black- and orange-lined backpack. The manager did what he was told and the robber left the scene.

The Wednesday, June 14, police responded to a call of another armed robbery at an AT&T store at 2570 Pleasant Hill Road. Witnesses told police that a male that was wearing all black and had a red bandana or towel over his face entered the store while brandishing a handgun, and demanded that employees take him to the store's safe.

Once they got to the safe, he told the employees to put only iPhone 7Plus phones into his backpack and nothing else.

The suspect is described as being a black male in his late-20s to early-30s, slender build, possible facial hair, dark jogging pants with vertical white stripes and had a black, semi-automatic handgun with possible orange front sights.

For anyone who has any information about the suspect, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

PHOTOS | Armed robber wanted for stealing only iPhone 7Plus

© 2017 WXIA-TV