FBI searching for suspect in heist of $1.8 million in DeKalb

Blurry footage shows a suspect pulling on both the passenger and driver side doors of an ATM cash drop-off van. Employees returned to find glass on the ground and the van missing. (Photo: FBI)

The FBI is joining local police in the search for a suspect involved in the heist of more than $1.8 million from outside a DeKalb County bank.

Authorities report that on Sept. 8 at around 6:45 a.m., a cargo van containing about $1,845,750 was stolen while parked at the Citizens Trust Bank at 2592 South Hairston Road in DeKalb County.

The van belonged to ATM Response Inc. which had arrived at the bank to put cash in the ATM. The two employees were in the bank for only about 10 to 15 minutes, but when they returned, they found the vehicle gone with only broken glass left in its wake.

Authorities have since confirmed that the driver of the van had left the keys in the ignition and the motor running but had locked the doors.

Security footage has since revealed that the alleged culprit apparently pulled on the driver and passenger-side doors. He is described as a male who was wearing dark pants, a baggy gray long sleeve t-shirt, and a black backpack. Authorities are asking for information on the suspect - especially from those who live in the Hairston Forest South neighborhood.

As for the van itself, it was found about 2 hours later in the 4700 block of Galleon Crossing - also in DeKalb. However, the suspect and money were both missing.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

© 2017 WXIA-TV