(Photo: Guy Sagi/ThinkStock)

SENOIA, Ga. -- A man is dead after allegedly being shot by his father-in-law in Senoia late Saturday.

The Newnan Times-Herald citing Coweta County Sheriff's Office authorities reported that 30-year-old Brandon Jonathan Kipa was fatally shot by Virgil Lewis Pitts around 8:15 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bertis Hunter Road after what officials described as a fight over a handgun. Though investigators believe Pitts was the shooter, it's not yet clear if he will face any charges following accounts from witnesses at the location.

The Times-Herald reports the evidence will go before a grand jury who have to decide if a crime was committed. In the meantime, authorities are awaiting the results of a toxicology test on the victim.

Read the full Newnan Times-Herald article at http://bit.ly/2u1F6XS

© 2017 WXIA-TV