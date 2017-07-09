SENOIA, Ga. -- A man is dead after allegedly being shot by his father-in-law in Senoia late Saturday.
The Newnan Times-Herald citing Coweta County Sheriff's Office authorities reported that 30-year-old Brandon Jonathan Kipa was fatally shot by Virgil Lewis Pitts around 8:15 p.m.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bertis Hunter Road after what officials described as a fight over a handgun. Though investigators believe Pitts was the shooter, it's not yet clear if he will face any charges following accounts from witnesses at the location.
The Times-Herald reports the evidence will go before a grand jury who have to decide if a crime was committed. In the meantime, authorities are awaiting the results of a toxicology test on the victim.
