Fight over woman leaves man dead, another under arrest in Marietta

Raheen Stingley

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Police now believe that a shooting that left one man dead outside a Marietta motel erupted from an argument over a woman. Now one man is in jail.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 at 2360 Delk Road after dispatch received a call from the gunman. Police said Raheen Stingley called to say that he had shot another man in the hotel parking lot. When they arrived they found a man, Antrell Hicks-Davis, shot in the stomach.

Hicks-Davis was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Though Stingley cooperated with investigators, he was charged with felony murder after explaining that the altercation began over a woman with whom he is currently in a relationship.

© 2017 WXIA-TV