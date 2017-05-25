First 'Gray Death' arrest in Villa Rica

47 year old Kenneth Patterson. Photo via Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office.

VILLA RICA, GA - He fell unconscious and struck a parked vehicle, police said.

On Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., Officer Chris Rowen arrived at the McDonald's on Highway 61, and found the driver, 47-year-old Kenneth Patterson unresponsive.

Rowen noticed a plastic bag containing a gray powder on the driver's floorboard. He alerted Carroll County Fire who also responded to the scene. The emergency responder gave Patterson NARCAN, a drug that counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

"It is only due to Officer Rowen's observation in locating the substance and the quick action of the Carroll Co. Fire Department that another death was avoided due to this drug," said Capt. K.L. Shaddix.

Shaddix said preliminary tests show the gray powder found in the car is Gray Death, a mixture of Heroin and Fentanyl. It's been responsible for multiple recent deaths across the nation.

Shaddix said officers have had training on how to identify and safely handle the concoction.

Patterson was taken to the hospital. Once he was released he was booked at Carroll County Jail. He is charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

