Five arrested in prostitution sting

CANTON, Ga – Five people were arrested Monday as part of an operation to break up a prostitution ring.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted the operation, including the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and the Canton Police Department.

Those arrested were:

Aroldo Roca-Lara, 31, of Canton;

Jesus Benigno Hernandez Velazquez, 52, of Canton;

Alicia Navarro Flores, 32, of Norcross;

Roberto Chavez-Duran, 38, of Norcross; and

Juan Escabar-Tercero, 48, of Canton

Police said Roca-Lara was the proprietor of the prostitution house located at 310 Archer Street and was working alongside Velazquez and Flores.

During the serving of the warrants, Flores was at the residence and was charged with prostitution. Tercer, a local cab driver who operates in the Canton area, was charged in the operation.

A tip led police to conduct the month-long investigation.

