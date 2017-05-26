Fla. woman to spend 11+ years in prison for fatal silicone butt injection

Deanna Roberts, 46, was arrested on May 17 and made her initial appearance in federal court in Orlando. (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A Florida woman has been sentenced to spend more than a decade behind bars in a federal prison after she was convicted of illegally injecting people with liquid silicone, killing one.

In March, Deanna Roberts, 46, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of possessing, transporting, and ultimately illegally injecting multiple victims with liquid silicone.

One of Roberts' victims, Lateasha Hall -- a popular entertainer in Atlanta known by her stage name Lateasha Shuntel -- died in November 2015 about 36 hours after receiving 10 injections into her buttocks. An autopsy showed that the silicone traveled to her lungs, heart, brain and other organs.

According to documents, Roberts continued to obtain and administer the illegal silicone injections to other victims, even after she learned of Hall's death. She also lied to her victims, prosecutors said, telling them she was a licensed medical practitioner.

“The defendant was aware that silicone injections she was administering were causing serious harm, even requiring hospitalization, yet she continued to inject paying customers with it knowing the risks that were involved,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “This case is a shocking reminder that citizens should seek care only from experienced and licensed health care professionals.”

According to evidence from court, Roberts was able to purchase almost 180 gallons of liquid silicone from Arizona between April 2004 and December 2015 by lying, saying she planned to supply the substance to a customer to use in lubricating medical equipment.

The substance, according to the FDA, is a strictly regulated substance that is only approved as a treatment for certain eye conditions. Despite that, Roberts used it to inject victims in the lips, face, buttock and other places.

A federal judge sentenced Roberts to serve 11 years and three months in prison, in the death of Hall and for injecting at least eight more victims with the liquid silicone.

