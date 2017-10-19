Food Lion executive charged with sex crime against minor

Paul Robert Lacroix (Photo: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Authorities in Henderson County arrested a Food Lion executive Wednesday in connection with an alleged sex crime against a minor.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, 54-year-old Paul Robert LaCroix of Concord, North Carolina was charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LaCroix was arrested for allegedly sexting a minor that he believed was 7 years old. He was released shortly after he was arrested. He is expected in court on Friday.

A Food Lion spokesperson confirmed to NBC Charlotte that he was the vice president of pricing.

The grocery store chain issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte Wednesday evening:

Food Lion was recently made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix today. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.

On Thursday, Food Lion confirmed that LaCroix is no longer employed at Food Lion.

