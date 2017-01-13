Ex-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 years

Investigators say Alexandria Vera was 24-years-old when she got pregnant by her 13-year-old student during a sexual relationship that lasted nine months.

HOUSTON – The Stovall Middle School teacher accused of getting pregnant by her eighth-grade student was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.

Court documents show after she got pregnant, she had an abortion because school authorities started questioning her.

Vera was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child and later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated sex assault of a child.

PHOTOS: Alexandria Vera

The eighth-grader’s family allegedly supported the relationship and invited Vera to family gatherings, according to court documents.

Since the summer, Vera has been out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

Vera will be eligible for parole after five years.

Alexandria Vera, middle school teacher impregnated by 8th grade student just arrived at court. She will be sentenced today #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8TItPonbqT — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 13, 2017

