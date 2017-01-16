WXIA
Forsyth Co. pharmacy robbed for prescription meds

Jessica Noll, WXIA 7:55 AM. EST January 16, 2017

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Police are seeking a white female, whom they say robbed a Forsyth County pharmacy, demanding opiate-based medications.

According to police, at 10:45 a.m., on Friday, the woman, who was armed with a black handgun, robbed the store.

She was seen talking to a white male just before the robbery, police said.

She was wearing a beige coat with a red hoodie underneath, blue jeans and sunglasses. She was described as approximately 5’2” and 180 pounds. The male was wearing a dark hoodie with khaki pants.

If you have any information, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (770) 781-3087 or Crime Stoppers at (770) 888-7308.

