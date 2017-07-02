Four arrests made in large Winder property damage case

WINDER, Ga -- Police have arrested four people in connection in a case involving more than $10,000 in local property damage.
More than 20 incidents of property damage was reported to police between May 16-25, where a group of people were riding around late at night and shooting out the windows of both vehicles and businesses.
Those arrested are Mansfield Yancey, 18, of Winder; Deontavious Williams, and Hannah Wallace, both 18 and of Statham, Ga; and Damon Griffin, 20, of Auburn.
All four are facing 17 counts of criminal trespass; one count of reckless conduct; and four counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.
