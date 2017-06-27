4 arrested on drug-related charges in N. Georgia

Four suspects were arrested out of Jackson County for allegedly selling drugs. (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

HOSCHTON, GA. - A group of four from north Georgia will spend time behind bars for allegedly selling drugs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Floyd Evans, 53, Keith Alen Estell,39, Elizabeth Ashley Martyne, 31, and Dana Jo Hanson, 30, on drug related-charges on June 24.

An investigation indicated that illegal drugs were being sold at a Hoschton, Ga., address. A search warrant was conducted and heroin, methamphetamine and a stolen firearm were found in the residence.

Estell, Martyne and Hanson were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Evans and Hanson were charged with possession of heroin with Intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Estell and Martyne were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property. Martyne was also charged with giving false name and date of birth and had an outstanding warrant out of Hall County.

Hanson had outstanding warrants in Banks and Barrow counties.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity, or other relevant information to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at (706) 367-8718 or dial 911. An anonymous tip line is available at (706) 367-3784.

© 2017 WXIA-TV