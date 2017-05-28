Police bust chop shop in Fulton County

(Photo: Google Earth)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Multiple vehicles have been recovered in Fulton County after police busted a "chop shop" in western Fulton County.

The bust happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Burton Drive and Roosevelt Highway. Details are still limited since the investigation is ongoing. But police have confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Typically, workers at a chop shop dismantle stolen vehicles. This allows them to make money off the parts and sell the rest as scrap metal.

Allstate Insurance reported in 2012 that catalytic converters, entertainment systems and wheels are among the most commonly stripped parts.

