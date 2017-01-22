Funeral set for Sunday for boy killed in dog attack

Cameron Tucker

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – The funeral of the six-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack last week is set for Sunday.

Logan Braatz was killed on Tuesday after a dog attacked him and two other small children while they were walking to school in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, the dog belonged to Cameron Tucker, who was arrested and is facing charges of felony manslaughter, reckless conduct and other charges.

Also injured in the attack were Syrai Sanders, age 6, and a third child.

Braatz’s funeral will be held at 2 pm at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.

The attack took place in the 1200 block of Gideons Drive. Tucker was the owner of two dogs, one of whom was killed and the other apprehended by animal control officials.

Here is the full statement issued by Braatz’s family:



"Many of you have been following the tragic and heartbreaking story of the young children who were attacked by dogs as they were on their way to school yesterday morning. Andrew Goldner and I of the Law Offices of Andrew E. Goldner, LLC have been asked to represent the family of the 6-year-old boy, Logan Braatz, who was mauled and tragically killed during this attack.

"As one would imagine, the Braatz family is devastated and attempting to deal with the greatest loss imaginable.

"Logan was a wonderful little boy—energetic, happy, and full of joy. Logan simply made everyone around him a better person. Logan was a huge sports fan and loved the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. He was described by his family as an “old soul” who even at the young age of 6 took care of everyone around him.

"We spent yesterday with the family and many members of the community who came together to show their support and exchange stories about Logan. A candlelight vigil was held last night. We hope this community outpouring has provided some amount of comfort for the Braatz family.

"The family wishes to thank everyone for their well wishes and supportive comments, both public and private.

"Logan would have wanted us to express our support not only for Syari Sanders as she fights to recover from the injuries she also sustained in this attack, but also to the children, adults, and law enforcement who attempted to help he and Syari during and after the attacks. The family’s thoughts also remain with Ethan Dowdy, who suffered horrific injuries last month in Georgia in a similar dog attack.

"The next few days are a time for mourning. After that, the Braatz family has asked us to get all of the answers for them regarding why and how this happened. There will be plenty of time in the days, weeks, and months to come to ask the hard questions about why this tragedy was allowed to happen, what could have been done to prevent it, and, importantly, what can be done to prevent another similar event.

"The Braatz family has asked us to investigate all of the responsible parties and to hold those individuals accountable.

"The outpouring of support in Georgia, and in fact all over the country, has been remarkable and many of you have asked what you can do to help. A You Caring page has been established to help them. Please donate what you can to help and share this page with others.

"We ask you to keep the Braatz family in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you keep Syari in your thoughts and prayers."

