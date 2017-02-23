Ga. 911 technician arrested for child porn

(Photo: Courtesy of WLTZ-TV)

ATLANTA -- A Georgia 911 technician is in jail after police say he downloaded thousands of child porn pictures and videos.

NBC affiliate WLTZ reports that Columbus dispatcher Tim Turner confessed to the Department of Homeland Security after they tracked down an IP address where child porn was being downloaded.

They then tipped off the Columbus Police Department who soon discovered that the suspect was a 911 dispatcher. In court testimony, investigators said that they found thousands of pornographic images on Turner's home computer - many involving toddlers engaged in sexual acts with adults.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that the city police department decided to charge Turner after receiving five downloads of child pornography from the defendant adding that the victims in the video were all under the age of 10.

The paper reports that Turner was arrested at his home and that, after failing a polygraph test, admitted to downloading child porn for several years during in-depth interviews. Police are now investigating whether or not Turner had ever had contact with a child victim.

