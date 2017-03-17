WXIA
Gambling ring seizure leads to arrests, nearly $250,000 in cash recovered

Chad White, WXIA 11:48 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A group of people have been arrested in connection to a gambling ring in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The four suspects -- Vanhdy Soukthivong, 59; Somphone Somphonephackdy, 61; Fongsamuth Siharath, 38 and Hai Somphonephackdy, 41 were charged with six total felonies of commercial gambling violations, three misdemeanors for counterfeit trademark violations and an alcohol violation. 

Gwinnett County Police said they had received complaints of an illegal gambling ring at H&S Gift Shop located on Old Norcross Rd. The long-term investigation ended this past week after police utilized two search warrants in order to seize $244,000 in cash; four vehicles; and a multitude of counterfeit items.

The investigation is still ongoing.

 

