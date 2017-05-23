Gang leader who extorted Korean businesses sent to prison

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA – A gang leader who ran a shakedown and extortion ring targeting Gwinnett’s Korean-American business community was sentenced to more than 10 years in jail on Tuesday.

According to Atlanta’s U.S. Attorney’s office, Eugene Chung was the leader of a gang that specialized in the violent collection of debts from business owners in the Korean-American community.

Chung and his gang also shook down business owners for protection payments and also engaged in drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and gambling.

Chung had pled guilty to two counts of interfering with commerce by extortion. Four other members of Chung’s gang have also been convicted on federal extortion offenses.

© 2017 WXIA-TV