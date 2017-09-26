Gang member convicted, facing life sentence for killing Atlanta man

ATLANTA -- It's been more than three years since Anthony "Uno" Rucker pushed and fired his way into an Atlanta home killing one and injuring another.

On Friday, Rucker was convicted on a slew of charges including felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for what happened on Jan. 28, 2014. That's when he walked up to the door of Patricia Finch, known as the "Candy Lady" because she ran a business selling sweets from her home.

Authorities said he bought a Snickers bar and left. But, sadly, the night didn't end there. Four hours later, he and an unidentified suspect returned and knocked on the door.

This time, Finch's son, Zaccarie Printup answered the door. He was greeted by Rucker with a bullet to the stomach as the two attackers made their way into the home heading directly for Finch's bedroom. They then came across Finch's husband Tommy and shot him as well. He later died from his injuries that night.

Instead of shooting Finch, Rucker held her hostage as they made their score for the night - three cell phones and two televisions. It was one of those phones, however, that would be Rucker's downfall.

An Atlanta Police Department investigation later revealed that the defendant gave one of the stolen phones to his then-girlfriend as a gift. Authorities were able to track the phone to her and she soon admitted to getting it from Rucker.

Fast forward to Friday's ruling and he now faces several charges including participation in street gang activity, five counts of felony murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rucker had already been convicted in five felony cases previously and is a recidivist under Georgia law. That means that he faces a required sentence of life without parole.

