GBI conducts gambling raids in Carroll and Haralson counties

ATLANTA - Five businesses in Haralson and Carroll counties were raided on Tuesday in connection with illegal gambling warrants executed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Commercial Gambling Unit.

The unit, along with the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, and in conjunction with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Department of Public Safety, executed the warrants in Carrollton, Buchanan and Tallapoosa. The warrants were for violations of the state's commercial gambling laws.

Agents collected evidence and seized assets tied to the illegal use of gaming machines in the locations: Ridley's Feed Store, 6537 Georgia 100 in Buchanan; Ridley's Quickstop, 1325 US 78 in Tallapoosa; Ridley's Get-N-Go, 33296 Georgia 100 in Tallapoosa; Stop N Shop, 1465 Shady Grove Road in Carrollton; and Quickstop, 461 Columbia Drive in Carrollton.

All five of the locations are currently licensed to operate coin-operated amusement machines. During their investigation, agents discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits on the machines. In Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets or store merchandise.

Multiple arrests are pending in connection with the raids.

