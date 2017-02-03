GBI investigates Gwinnett Co. teen's murder

Marco Antonio Cruz

NORCROSS, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has joined police in an effort to track down Marco Antonio Cruz, who is wanted for murder.

The GBI is assisting the Norcross Police Department investigating 17-year-old Daniel Carrillo’s death.

The Gwinnett County Sherriff’s Office is also assisting in the search for Cruz, who is also charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI at (770) 388 -5019.

(© 2017 WXIA)