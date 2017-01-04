GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Clayton Co.

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a carjacking and police chase that ended with a crash and police shooting a teen in the leg.

The Atlanta Police Department requested that the GBI investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers in Clayton County, Ga., Tuesday.



At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers in Fairburn eyed a stolen vehicle from Fulton County with two people inside.

Atlanta, Fulton County and Riverdale police officers, chased the vehicle into Clayton County, where it crashed at the eastbound Interstate 285 exit ramp and Clark Howell Road.

The 16-year-old male carjacking suspect exited the vehicle and was shot in the leg by one of the Atlanta police officers. The teen attempted to flee the scene, until he was apprehended. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The other suspect was taken into custody.

Charges are pending further investigation by the Fulton County Police Department.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review.

