GBI investigating officer involved incident following fight

WXIA

COBB COUNTY, Ga -- A large fight sparked gun fire outside an event hall Saturday morning.

According to police, an officer was working an extra job off Riverside Parkway when he responded to calls for help at a nearby event hall at 2:30 a.m.

We're told a fight broke out and a man presented some type of unidentified threat. The officer fired his weapon at a suspect.

There are no other subjects in custody related to this incident.

The man was taken to Grady, and the GBI is on the scene investigating.



© 2017 WXIA-TV