GBI investigating trooper-involved shooting in Polk County

CEDARTOWN, Ga -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Polk County.

The GBI says state troopers were conducting a DUI checkpoint on Fish Creek Road around 12:15 am when a vehicle attempted to elude police.

Troopers pursued the vehicle until it was stopped at the intersection of Collard Valley Road and Old Collard Valley Road.

“One passenger exited the vehicle when the chase ended,” said the GBI in a statement. “As Trooper Johnathan Mason made contact with the driver, identified as Jason Dennis Watkins, 36, Watkins accelerated the vehicle. During the encounter, Trooper Mason shot Watkins. Watkins was taken to Polk County Hospital where he died. “

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab in Decatur.





