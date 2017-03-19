WXIA
Georgia fugitive nabbed after using a store rewards card in Florida

WXIA 2:33 PM. EDT March 19, 2017

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes -- including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon -- after he used a store rewards card, which tipped authorities off to his whereabouts.

The Keynoter reports (http://bit.ly/2nAoDrr) Cobb County Sheriff's officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and was wanted on a number of counts.
           
Shortly after, Seymour used his rewards card at a CVS pharmacy. Card holders can earn benefits like coupons.
           
Detectives spotted Seymour that night and approached him. Police said the man took off running, but they caught him a short time later.
           
He was booked locally for resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.

© 2017 Associated Press


