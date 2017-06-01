Georgia's Internet crimes against children task force honored

File photo (Photo: Ingram Publishing, Getty Images/Ingram Publishing)

DECATUR, Ga. – A special task force with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was recognized for the work they've done, fighting Internet crimes against children.

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein honored both Georgia and Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Georgia’s unit has more than 200 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The two units combined their efforts in November 2016 to conduct an operation that yielded 29 arrests and the seizure of 731 digital devices. “Operation Southern Impact” included more than 70 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to seek out child predators who use the internet to sexually exploit children.

Rosenstein presented the Attorney General’s Special Commendation to representatives of the two task forces during the Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

The special commendation recognizes Internet Crimes Against Children task forces or affiliate agencies for making significant investigative or program contributions.

“This type of cooperation and collaboration is invaluable in the effort to keep our children safe from predators who seek to harm them,” Debbie Garner, GBI special agent in charge and commander of the Georgia ICAC Task Force, said.

“This successful operation was the result of an ongoing partnership between the ICAC Task Forces and all the agencies involved. The men and women who work crimes against children and child exploitation crimes are some of the most passionate and dedicated law enforcement officers to wear the badge. They deserve this honor and recognition.”

