Gov. Deal suspends DeKalb Sheriff Mann for 40 days

DeKalb Co. Sheriff Jeffrey Mann in court (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Gov. Nathan Deal on Monday suspended DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, who was arrested by Atlanta police last month on indecent exposure charges.

The governor had appointed a committee to investigate alleged misconduct by Mann in relation to the charges against Mann. The committee, comprised of state attorney general Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Terry Deese, completed their investigation last Thursday and delivered their findings and recommendation to Deal's office.

After the conclusion of their investigation, the governor decided to follow their recommendation that Mann be suspended for a total of 40 days, effective Tuesday, June 13.

Mann had just completed a self-imposed two-week suspension, but insisted that his self-imposed punishment was not an admission of guilt.

Mann had been arrested in Piedmont Park late on Saturday, May 6, when an APD officer said he saw Mann in an area of the park known for sexual activity after dark. When the officer spotted Mann, the officer said Mann began feeling his penis through his pants while walking toward the officer.

According to a police report filed from the arrest, the officer said Mann exposed himself to the officer and began to make inappropriate motions. The officer said he hid behind a tree to prevent Mann from seeing the reflective tape on his City of Atlanta police bicycle.

As Mann continued to approach the officer, the officer confronted Mann by shining his flashlight. Mann fled. the officer said he identified himself as an officer, and demanded that the suspect -- Mann -- stop, but Mann did not. After a pursuit out of the park, Mann eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. After being taken into custody, he asked the officer to call his supervisor.

