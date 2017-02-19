Grammy nominee's church burglarized before Sunday services

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga – A Stone Mountain church was burglarized early Sunday morning, but that didn’t stop the congregation from continuing its service as planned, including praying and conducting its service in the dark.

Parishioner Sam Bryant told 11Alive that electricity had been cut to Kingdom City Church on Rockbridge Road to disable its alarm system.

Bryant said the thieves stole a large amount of music equipment. 11Alive has since learned that $30,000 in microphones, projectors, televisions and other equipment was also stolen.

"When I went in the lights wouldn't come on and I noticed the window was broken into," said church leader Crystal Isler.

Parishioners said this was the seventh time the church has been burglarized. The church is the spiritual home to Grammy nominee Jamie Grace. 11Alive previously reported on a case in 2011 where the same church was hit by burglars while the congregation was meeting upstairs.

Isler believes this burglary might have been an inside job.

"We really think it was someone who visited the church previously, maybe a guest or maybe a previous church member that knew the lay of the land," Isler said.

The church is asking for donations that can be made at BB&T Bank. Meanwhile police are trying to track down the criminals behind the incident. Church members believe the people responsible knew the area well.

