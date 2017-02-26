Grammy singer's church burglarized for second consecutive week

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga – For the second consecutive week, the Stone Mountain church owned by a Grammy gospel nominee’s family was burglarized before another Sunday service.

A member of the Kingdom City Church told 11Alive Sunday morning the church office was disturbed, but the sanctuary was untouched.

“Thankfully, we removed the computer towers from the building last Sunday,” the member said.

Last week, burglars cut power to the church before breaking in, thus disabling the alarm system, and then stole $30,000 in microphones, projectors, televisions and other equipment.

"When I went in the lights wouldn't come on and I noticed the window was broken into," said church leader Crystal Isler.

The church is the spiritual home to Grammy nominee Jamie Grace, and is owned by her family.

This most recent incident is the eighth time the church has been burglarized.

Isler believes last week’s burglary might have been an inside job.

"We really think it was someone who visited the church previously, maybe a guest or maybe a previous church member that knew the lay of the land," Isler said.

Church members believe the people responsible knew the area well.

(© 2017 WXIA)