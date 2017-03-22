Grandmother charged in hit-and-run death of her 2-year-old granddaughter

Gilma Ordonez-Guevara (Gwinnett County Jail) (Photo: WXIA)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Gwinnett Police have arrested the 44-year-old grandmother of the 2-year-old Lawrenceville girl who was struck and killed in front of her home Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara was charged with the death of little Valeria Leiva, based on multiple interviews with her last night. After comparing her story with the evidence, they were able to determine that she had struck the toddler while backing out of the driveway at the Memory Lane home. She said she did not know that the girl was behind her SUV.

After the incident, investigators said Ordonez-Guevara took the child inside the home, then traveled to her house, which is also in the subdivision, before leaving the SUV there and walking back to the scene.

Speaking with 11Alive News Wednesday morning, the child's father says Ordonez-Guevara had taken little Valeria and her four brothers to the park, and when they returned, the children's mother went inside with the boys. She thought little Valeria had come inside also, but Valeria had lagged behind -- and that's when the accident happened.

He said the incident was a tragic accident, and that his family needs the community's support right now. He said he and his wife needs his mother -- the childrens' grandmother to come home.

Ordonez-Guevara was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and no license. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Tuesday, March 21 shortly before 8 pm.

11Alive News has requested 911 call information, but police have declined to release that at this time. The investigation remains active.

