Greensboro Police Officer Shot, 1 Other Injured After Traffic Stop

Greensboro police officer shot (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Police say an officer and one other person were shot following a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened at Bernau Avenue and Baker Street.

Police Chief Wayne Scott says the officer pulled over a red car with two occupants. He says the occupants got out of the car and ran away from the area. Chief Scott says that's when a violent exchange happened and gunfire erupted between the officer and the suspect. Shots were fired about 300 yards away from the initial traffic stop.

It is unclear if the driver or passenger fired shots.

Police say both the occupants of the car have been contained.

Chief Wayne Scott says the officer is in stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital.

Right now, it is not clear why the car was pulled over by the officer.

"This is a very trying time so we ask that the community keep every person in their thoughts and prayers," said Danielsen.

Police are still interviewing those on scene and gathering more details.

WFMY News 2 has a team coverage, check back on www.wfmynews2.com and follow @WFMY on Twitter for the latest updates.



Copyright 2017 WFMY